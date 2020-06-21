About this show

Period Dramas is a hilarious one-woman romp through the ages where stand-up, cabaret and tap dance collide to fill the gaps in the history books and interrogate the menstrual taboo both past and present. Years of unchanneled disappointment that Period Dramas were not actually about periods have been powered into this show. Combine a history degree and a persistent fascination in the way the world shies away from menstruation and thus Period Dramas was born. An eclectic and funny mish mash of genre, Period Dramas invites audiences of all perspectives and backgrounds to come together in a taboo-busting celebration of self, whilst also unpicking the practicalities of periods in the past. From the ancient world and medieval England right up to the present day, Wanton Child Productions are proud to present a history that has for so long remained hidden, we warn you... it gets bloody!