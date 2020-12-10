About this show

Pecs Drag Kings are an all-female and non-binary theatre and cabaret company who've been creating critically acclaimed shows for the LGBTQ+ community since 2013. Through our drag king cabarets and theatre shows, we explore gender identities, politics & sexuality, to create cultural space for queer women, trans* & non-binary folk. Our shows are sexy, raucous and highly entertaining, using songs, dances and comedy to celebrate inclusivity, queerness & community.

The Kings of Pecs have been queerantined up in our castle but now it's time to Pec the halls because we're back in town and we want to spread the Christmas Queer. Join us in our cosy cabaret grotto while we bring you some of our greatest festive hits, queermas tales and sexy socially distanced dances. Put some Christmas Queer in your stocking filler!