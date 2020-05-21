About this show

UK Premiere. Kattam Katti is a new work from Pagrav Dance Company inspired by Uttarayan, the world-famous festival which takes place in Gujurat, north India. Uttarayan sees millions of people from different places and backgrounds come together to fly kites, part of an ancient tradition marking the transition from winter in summer. Tapping into the chaos, creativity and colour of the event, the company brings to life the excitement of Uttarayan with lyricism, drama and exquisite technique. The work is created and performed by a new generation of British dancers of Indian heritage, accompanied by live musicians. Founded by acclaimed dancer, choreographer and teacher Urja Desai Thakore - recently BBC Young Dancer choreographer - Pagrav Dance Company creates work rooted in kathak, though infused with contemporary storytelling and design.