About this show

Pageboy to Elizabeth I, lover to a Russian princess, ambassador to Constantinople - Orlando leads a life of excitement and glamour. But one day he falls into a deep sleep, and wakes up to find that he's now a woman. Now, the time-travelling Orlando has to carve out a new path and find new roles to play. Virginia Woolf wrote her masterpiece in 1928 as a tribute to her lover, Vita Sackville West. Sarah Ruhl's dazzling adaptation sweeps the audience on a magical journey across frozen rivers, tumultuous seas, and four centuries.