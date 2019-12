About this show

When a young man jumps in front of a train Cyrus is driving, the mysterious circumstances prompt him to search for answers. In pursuing the truth of Sonny's final hours, Cyrus is led to laundrette worker Christine, as the past begins to catch up with people whose lives are changed forever. An evocative play about the power of guilt and the quest for atonement

Commissioned by Ramps on the Moon. Presented in association with Curve.

Studio 1