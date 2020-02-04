About this show

On Arriving is a one-woman play, exploring a young refugee's fight for survival, as her country falls apart before her eyes. We are transported back and forth through memories as she shares her journey; from the familiarity of joking with friends and navigating young love, to what it means to lose loved ones and what we call home. Presented through a non-linear structure - reflecting the way we recall memories - this brave, poetic play looks at the human moments of one person's choice to leave a place they have known their entire life, to set off for something unknown.

Sophia Eleni performs with deep, personal connection to the story of home and war, her own family having been made refugees when fleeing Cyprus in 1974 after the Turkish invasion.

Part of Vault Festival. The Pit