About this show

A girl. An empty street. A half-eaten Subway. And you. And you passing in the rain. Turning the corner when I saw you. A.A. is moving from Eastern Europe to the promised land of Guinness and gift shops: Dublin. Everyone says she'll do well 'cause she owns slacks and knows how to spell. But it turns out that you don't just grow out of working in retail. Or get on the property ladder. Or ascend the corporate ladder. Or own a ladder... without money.

Notch is new solo show about sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin, exploring the links between xenophobia, mental health and homelessness. Croatian writer/actor Danaja Wass draws on her own experiences of a capital that has become increasingly polarized and daunting for people who are seen as foreign, inadequate, alien or simply

Part of the Vaults Festival