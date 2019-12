About this show

Revered film-maker Ingmar Bergman’s version of Ibsen’s controversial 19th Century classic play A Doll’s House, is a psychological and revelatory drama. In order to save her husband from dying, Nora risks her reputation by taking drastic actions that must be kept secret to protect their future. The secret’s revelation sets in motion a series of events that question the validity of their marriage and Nora awakens to a sense of self-awareness for the first time in her life.