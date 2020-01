About this show

New York's most outrageous musical comedy Naked Boys Singing is back following its triumphant run at the Arts last year. This hilarious revue features 16 original songs, 8 gorgeous guys and no clothes - a winning combination if ever there was one! From the sassy opening number Gratuitous Nudity to the screamingly funny Bliss of a Bris, audiences and critics alike have hailed Naked Boys Singing! a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.