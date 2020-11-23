About this show

Escaping from his mother's birthday party, Anthony secretly tries on some new foundation in his family's shed.

Hope at Home is a 5-part online series of 15-minute monologues each exploring a single fascinating slice of life, created by 25 artists commissioned by the theatre in autumn 2020. The first film will premiere via the theatre's YouTube channel on Monday 23 November, with the subsequent films released every Monday after that, culminating in a Christmas special on Monday 21 December. Each will be available free for one week but with audiences able to 'pay what you want' to encourage access and donations to help secure the future of the critically acclaimed pub theatre.