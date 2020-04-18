About this show

Mother Goddamn's Dive is an evening of music written by famous German composer Kurt Weill (Threepenny Opera, Happy End) performed in a cabaret setting. The songs explore love, passion, loneliness, fragility of life, freedom of expression and war. Cabarets in the 1920s and 30s' Berlin were the epiphany of decadence, freedom and fun and at the same time platforms for women to express their views on humanity, society and politics. As the Nazi party took over venues like this were closed nearly over night.