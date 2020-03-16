About this show

Jordan Luke Gage is currently appearing as Romeo in smash-hit new musical & Julier . His previous shows include Bat Out of Hell.

Monday Favourites is designed to bring musical theatre lovers closer to their favourite stars of the West End. With just over 300 seats, the main theatre of The Other Palace is a beautifully intimate concert space where every seat feels close to the stage and everyone has the perfect view to see these superstars perform an acoustic show of their favourite songs. Meet and greet options are available.