About this show

Divina de Campo is a drag queen who came runner-up on the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK earlier this year. She has also appeared on All Together Now

Monday Favourites is designed to bring musical theatre lovers closer to their favourite stars of the West End. With just over 300 seats, the main theatre of The Other Palace is a beautifully intimate concert space where every seat feels close to the stage and everyone has the perfect view to see these superstars perform an acoustic show of their favourite songs. Meet and greet options are available.