About this show

Elinor Cook's play boldly explores the anxiety and awkward hilarity of academic and sexual pressures on teenage women as they try to carve out their own identity. The play is about the friendship between 15 year old Kelly, straight A student, and Carly - who is homeless and earning money through prostitution. Microwave poses a thought-provoking and compelling exploration of ?how the other half live' whilst opening a wider discussion.