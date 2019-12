About this show

When Max pays Ronan a visit at his restaurant in Dublin, he's determined to prove to her how far he's come, but she's got something bigger to discuss. Over the course of one wine-soaked evening, old wounds are exposed and new truths uncovered. MEAT is a story of class, consent and how modern Ireland reckons with the transgressions buried in its past. How can one couple navigate their shared history when their memories don't quite match up?