About this show

Dashing, dapper and debonair, German crooner Max Raabe believes the timeless melodies and songs of the 20s and 30s have an inherent magic. Max Raabe combines nostalgic flair with pop-star appeal, as well as a good dose of self-irony and dry comedy. Impeccably dressed in white tie and tails, he is joined by the Palast Orchester.