Two men. Six shows. Zero chance Ivan will remember the lines for all of them without developing a stress-induced hernia. Max & Ivan - Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominees, Fringe stalwarts and one of the UK's finest comedy double-acts - roar out of enforced hibernation with encore performances of all six of their critically-acclaimed hour-long shows (in chronological order) featuring support from some of the best stand-ups in the country. The world's greatest detective tackles Chicago's murky underworld in his final thrilling escapade; a prohibition-era tale of revenge, whiskey and javelins.