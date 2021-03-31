About this show

The year is 1957 and Marlene Dietrich performs in Havana, Cuba, The nightclub capital of the world. Marlene's film career is almost over, and she is beginning a new career, in cabaret, back where she started. In the club ?Sans Soucis', 1920's Berlin meets 1950's Cuba, on the cusp of a revolution which will have political repercussions right up to the present day with a bitter US embargo. The show highlights Latin music elements which were so important in films of the day, Cuban hits, and tangos along with classic Dietrich songs from the Weimar Republic and the Piaf songs Marlene also sang.