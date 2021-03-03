About this show

Based on Mahler's fascination with life and death, Vasily Petrenko's sensational symphonic series at the Royal Albert Hall continues with the composer's Symphony No.2, Resurrection - arguably his best-known symphony. From the first movement, this is an aural tour de force for the listener, with off-stage brass and percussion adding curiosity and drama; concluding with Mahler's affirmation of the Resurrection and the beauty of the afterlife. Bachtrack hailed Vasily Petrenko's last RPO performance of Mahler's Symphony No.2 for "The sheer contrast between each movement, the ferocity of the orchestra and the dynamism of Vasily Petrenko made for a whirlwind of a performance - dangerous, dark and occasionally tranquil."