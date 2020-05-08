About this show

Following a totally sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the star of international stage hit Impossible takes to the road with his much-anticipated debut solo UK tour.

Direct from appearances on BBC1's BAFTA Awards, ITV1's This Morning and Sky's Around The World In 80 Tricks, and his acclaimed London residency, join one of the most explosive names in street magic today as he effortlessly combines intricate sleight of hand with jaw dropping break-dance moves in one of the most awe-inspiring shows you'll see this year.

"What is happening on stage really is magic" - The Telegraph

"Magical Bones performance is stunning" - Evening Standard

"Magical Bones boggled our minds" - Official London Theatre