About this show

Lypsinka, The Goddess of Showbiz, stars in her one-woman pop culture extravaganza THE FABULOUS LYPSINKA SHOW, created by John Epperson. The Personification of Pizzazz from the USA undergoes a variety of existential entertainment crises built from the cultural detritus of the 20th century. Fast-paced, entirely lip-synched and funny as hell, the show puts Lypsinka through a surreal and kaleidoscopic wringer. Will she emerge from the dark side victorious?