About this show

In an ordinary city centre flat, lives a young man with a dark anger inside of him, the clock ticks as he waits. This is the story of a complex mind in a too simple world, caught between loathing and love, he struggles to control the terrible destruction that boils within. 1950's drama dominated by the archetypal Angry Young Man, Jimmy Porter. In 1956 this play changed the course of British theatre and heralded the beginning of a renaissance.