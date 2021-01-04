About this show

Time moves slowly in the Texas desert and on an empty stretch of road sits the Lone Star Diner, a place people end up when they're lost or unlucky. June waits on the tables for her unsavoury boss, and on a fateful Friday afternoon she's made a proposition by the enigmatic regular to change her life forever. Haunted by her past, June takes destiny into her own hands, to slice out a piece of America for herself. For June, the American Dream's over... now it's just about taking what you can before the heads roll.