About this show

Laugh and cry as Joann Condon (Little Britain, Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes, The Office, Edge of Heaven, Cradle to Grave) presents Little Boxes. "My new one woman show lifts the lid on all the little boxes that are created for us: Mum, woman, actor, writer, comic, cook, cleaner... who am I... and who are you... really? Have you ever felt that you have been unfairly categorised, pigeon-holed, "boxed-up"? You want to scream, "That's not me! You don't know me!" It happens to all of us; friends, family and people you've just met put you in a box and keep you there. And yes, we do it to ourselves and to other people. Well, actress and comedian Joann, has had enough. "Just because we look a certain, way and speak a certain way, and are of a certain age, people make snap decisions about who we are." Follow Joann on her journey of discovery, as she sorts through the boxes she has accumulated during her life.

Part of Vaults Festival