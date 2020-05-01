About this show

It’s not safe here. In this place. This place where things only ever move in circular shapes like an old washing machine where all the clothes come out feeling exactly the same. and still slightly stained.

This is the place you grew up in, the place you want to grow out of. Get the coins. Beat the boss. Level up. But what happens when the consequences catch up with you? What happens when you’re not really the person behind the controller?

Playful and potent, this debut play from award-winning actor Malachi Kirby (Black Mirror, Curfew, Roots) follows one boy’s fight to make the right choice when the odds are stacked against him. Directed by Bush Theatre associate director, Daniel Bailey and Bush Theatre artistic director, Lynette Linton.