When a young Prince is in search of a bride, his mother, The Queen, is on the lookout for a real Princess. But after several months the Prince has not met anyone he likes. One night, a young woman turns up on the steps of the palace, wet through from a huge storm. The Queen takes one look at her muddy clothes and bedraggled hair and does not believe she is a real Princess. So that night the Queen sets the young woman a test. In true fairytale style the young woman passes with flying colours and wins the heart of the Prince with her spirit and determination.