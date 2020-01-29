About this show

It's cold. It's January. People die. And so has Sarah M Anson. You are cordially invited to attend a memorial service in her honour, led by the Reverend Ro Hooley. Do you like Christian Rock bands? No? Well, try not to snigger, please, out of respect for the dead. Everyone's going to be there. Lots of people will come even though they didn't really like Sarah, but because they love a finger buffet. Like a dove, or like a very ugly street pigeon, she has flown this world... Please bring your own alcohol.