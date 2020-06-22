About this show

For free, every weekday at 1pm for 30 minutes, the King's Head Theatre is streaming a different window into the theatre accessible to everybody: our entire community, from artists to audiences to just Facebook followers, we can stay connected and we can develop together. On Monday, we catch up with Ryan Calais Cameron from Nouveau Riche, a multi-award-winning creative movement, who wasn't able to join us a couple of weeks ago. They are the team behind the critically acclaimed Queens of Sheba, and Typical. On Tuesday, ex-Editorial Director of Oberon Books, George Spender, will discuss theatre publishing and how it works. George published hundreds of playwrights including Duncan Macmillan, Robert Icke, Lemn Sissay, Simon Stone, Laura Wade, Tanika Gupta, Scottee, Barney Norris and Alice Birch, and performance groups Action Hero, Rash Dash, Forest Fringe and Ontroerend Goed. He founded Salamander Street in 2019 while living in Edinburgh. Now based in Bristol, the company focuses on new writing and Theatre-in-Education work. On Wednesday, theatrical agent Alex Cory, a dramatists and creatives agent at Berlin Associates, one of the UK's best-known boutique agencies for film, TV and theatre, will talk about what an agent is and how to get one. Her clients include writers Amy Ng, Asif Khan, Chris Bush, Greer Ellison, Iman Qureshi, Kaamil Shah, Maud Dromgoole, Ross Willis, Satinder Chohan, Selma Dimitrijevic, Tariq Jordan, Tatty Hennessy, Teddy Lamb and directors Katie Posner, Guy Jones, Harry Mackrill, Lucy Jane Atkinson, Ng Choon Ping and Poonam Brah. Thursday will be a Skills Session with Flux Theatre, a London based new writing company creating socially engaging theatre, offering insights into running your own theatre company. Their previous work includes: Something Awful by Tatty Hennessey (VAULT Festival 2020 - Nominated for a Vault Award for Best Play); bottled. by Hayley Wareham (VAULT Festival 2019), CHUTNEY by Reece Connolly (The Bunker 2018 - Nominated for four OffWestEnd Awards including Best New Play); Dubailand by Carmen Nasr (Finborough 2017 - nominated for an OffWestEnd Award). On Friday, theatre director Aileen Gonsalves talks about the Gonsalves Method - a new acting Method rooted in The Meisner technique.