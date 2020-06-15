About this show

For free, every weekday at 1pm for 30 minutes, the King's Head Theatre is streaming a different window into the theatre accessible to everybody: our entire community, from artists to audiences to just Facebook followers, we can stay connected and we can develop together. Today, we chat to Tom Wright - playwright, theatre director and New Work Associate at Kiln Theatre. Tom will be talking about bringing his smash-hit King's Head Theatre show 'Undetectable' from page to stage, as well as answering your questions about new work development. On Tuesday, we are joined by theatre director Lucy Jane Atkinson. Her work primarily focuses on new writing, but also including musical theatre, devising, and immersive theatre. She is currently developing a host of new plays with an eclectic mix of some of the UK's most exciting up-and-coming playwrights. On Wednesday, stage manager Mica