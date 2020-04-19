About this show

Jonny Awsum shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent with his performances of This Is A Musical with Ant and Dec, and The Triangle Song with David Walliams, winning standing ovations and unanimous approval from the judges and achieving over 50 million online views of his performances.

After being inundated with requests to perform his own tour, Jonny is delighted to announce that he's finally coming to town! His very first solo tour will include brand new material together with the greatest hits from his TV and comedy club sets.