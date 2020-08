About this show

Following two sell-out shows last season, kaleidoscopic pianist, Joe Thompson, is back with a whole new show featuring Uruguayan percussionist Andres Ticino and the highly versatile Robert Rickenberg on bass. Leading from the piano and sharing stories from his thirty years of playing for just about everybody, Joe is looking forward to a great get together and a spontaneous and jazz-inspired night to remember. This is a guaranteed evening of great music and laughs.