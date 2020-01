About this show

'We can't stay together, you thought the Gaza Strip was a burlesque act!" Jew...ish is a pitch-black, romantic comedy about true love, politics, and two millennia of inherited trauma. TJ and Max are in love; with amphetamines, the Palestine Liberation Organisation and ooh, Jeremy Corbyn. Occasionally even each other. There's just one thing: Max is Jewish. TJ isn't. He's desperate to escape the tribe; she's looking to sign up. The twisted millennial romcom that absolutely no one asked for.