About this show

Riotous fun and a sweep of high-flying card tricks can only mean one thing; Javier Jarquin, otherwise branded as Card Ninja, is back in town. Expect deadly and risky fun as he performs his extreme card-flicking stunts. Using genuine playing cards, comedian Javier Jarquin dazzles audiences with displays of decks as weapons. Extreme precision, impeccable timing and astonishing speed/distance - you will not believe what you're seeing.