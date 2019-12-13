About this show

Join Gene Talia The Evil Giant Jack, Jill, Fairy Courgette, Dame Trot, Expect lots of laughs audience participation galore, marvellous music , dazzling costumes, and giant-sized jokes This pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems I Will Survive, Electric Dreams, Don't Stop Me Now, Thriller, Tragedy, We Go Together and many more. Makes this perfect and only way to kick off your Christmas with a bang making this London's Number One Adults Only Pantomime!!!

This performance takes place at Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel, Warwick Street, Soho, London W1B 5NF