About this show

It's Adam's birthday and his fianc?e Kayleigh is trying to remember him. She doesn't need to think hard to find the laughs, joy and love. But it's complicated. Eighteen months ago Adam died by suicide and she is struggling. Kayleigh hunts through their shared past to reveal the story she never knew, peeling back the layers of their lives to find a truth - the only gift she can give Adam now. In That Short Space explores the trauma of suicide (still the most likely cause of death for men under the age of 50) and its sustained impact on those left behind.