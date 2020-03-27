About this show

'I love my country, but I don't like what it's become.' Patrick and Mickey grew up together. So when they are both arrested and detained during an English Defence League march, why are they on opposing sides? And why have they been put in a police cell with Mo? Three men of different cultures are forced to face each other and their political beliefs head on. Following a successful scratch production at the John Thaw Studio in early 2019, In Search of a White Identity explores some of the crucial issues of our time.