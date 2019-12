About this show

Devised by Mary Higgins and Ell Potter, HOTTER is a show about blushing, sweating, pinkness and pleasure. The moments when our bodies give us away. It's about being embarrassed and embarrassing. It's about your best friend, teenage crush, frenemy, mother, teacher, lover. The first, worst and best time you came. Most of all it's about your body and being able to love it and laugh at it.