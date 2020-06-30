About this show

Two clowns shoot the breeze, drinking bourbon and playing cards. While hunting the elusive nine of diamonds, they casually dissect capitalism, sea-lions, western culture, fishing, genocide, you know... stuff like that. Sam and Bob are not so much waiting for Godot, nor are they waiting for the audience to keep up. Their window on the world is one of menace, hilarity, disappointment and improbability, all delivered with a magnificent high-octane comic brio. Anarchic and surreal, this delightful and confusing satire surprises and provokes in spades... or the nine of diamonds...