About this show

"You don't expect some people to die, do you? They just - go on and on." It's 1991. Bowie's playing an iconic concert in Brixton, and fifteen year old Jamie can't wait. His Dad's bought him gig tickets and Jamie's even stolen the family camera to immortalise the night. But a secret's about to come out - and life will never be the same again. It's 2016. As Jay gets ready to embrace fatherhood, the arrival of a letter on the morning of Bowie's death threatens to bring the ghosts of the past hurtling into the present. What do we do when the people we look up to do something unforgivable? Do our heroes define who we are? And is it ever too late to start again?

Part of Vault Festival.Studio