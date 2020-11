About this show

For the first time ever the YouTube sensation "Here She Is" jumps off the internet and lands LIVE in Vauxhall. Renowned "Roastess with the Mostess" Timmy Alexis Carrington Ward brings his acerbic and cheeky wit to the stage in a show that's not for the faint hearted but promises chat, sketches, song, dance, stand up and an interview with a surprise celebrity guest. It's a show you won't want to miss and is guaranteed the most fun you've had all lockdown.