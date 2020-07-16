About this show

This is a story for all the misfits, all those who have ever felt 'other'.

Critically acclaimed actor, writer and poet Jade Anouka comes to Kiln Theatre in her pulsating debut play which explores the epic stories that make us the people we are today. Based on her real journey, Heart is a beating silence; it is being brave yet vulnerable, playful yet profound, your best self and your worst. It's a blazing journey of words and rhythms that lay bare our shared want to fit in whilst being our authentic self.