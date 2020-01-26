Heart to Heart is four intimate miniatures exploring adolescent confusion, later age hindsight, the legacy of distressed childhood and the difficulty in being open to the people we love. BLACKPOOL - A play about fear, love, friendships and two girls standing on the very edge of womanhood (and Blackpool Pleasure Beach), this is a story about teenage connection. INSIDE -Through the combative relationship between a zealous nun and a teenager, Inside explores themes of motherhood, and the effects of trauma and separation. DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS - Difficult Conversations gives breathing space to hard and uncomfortable exchanges, confronting the idea of a one sided conversation through a day in the life of a woman struggling with contemporary pressures. SKETCHES - Having spent a lifetime together, Laurence and Jean find themselves invited to discuss the things they have never had the courage to speak about. A play about hindsight and closure.