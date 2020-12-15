About this show

Handel's famous oratorio - the story of Jesus' life told in magnificent music.

The annual performance of Handel's sacred oratorio Messiah returns to the Royal Albert Hall as part of our 2020 Christmas celebrations. Having featured on our programme since 1871, Handel's Messiah is a true Royal Albert Hall tradition, featuring over a hundred sublime voices and the majestic sounds of a live orchestra, combined with some very special guest vocalists to be announced in the New Year. The magic of a full choir singing this beloved masterpiece in our iconic auditorium makes Handel's Messiah at the Hall a Christmas concert not to be missed!