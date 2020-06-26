About this show

It's 1940s England: a country ravaged by war. When a young girl finds her mother's abandoned storybook, Hansel and Gretel, she feels a glimmer of hope - but, faced with evacuation, her mother is too afraid to let her open the book and sink into the story, distracting her from their dangerous reality. Inside the story, the characters are bored without an audience; growing irritable, restless and looking elsewhere. Only Gretel is desperate to connect to the real world to remind both mother and daughter the joy fairytales can bring.