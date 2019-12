About this show

Don't miss the majestic sounds of monumental music for massed choirs and orchestra, filling the magnificent surroundings of the Royal Albert Hall, in this spectacular celebration of timeless choral classics. Featuring the acclaimed City of London Choir, Brighton Festival Chorus and star tenor Andres Presno. Enjoy thrilling highlights from: Verdi's Requiem (Sanctus), Orff's Carmina Burana (O Fortuna), Handel's Messiah (Hallelujah Chorus), Mozart's Requiem (Lacrymosa) and Wagner's Tannh