About this show

Join Newcastle's sweetheart and some of her most ridiculous cabaret pals for an evening of camp laughs, filthy looks, and all the usual shiny shit you've come to expect from Pleasance's own Christmas tree angel, Ginger Johnson.

From the same tiny mind that brought you How to Catch a Krampus and Escape from Planet Trash, Miss Rona may have put pay to her usual festive offering but that won't stop Ginger from squeezing her lockdown paunch into 4 pairs of dance tights and making a idiot of herself in the name of entertainment. Expect: songs, sequins and special guests.