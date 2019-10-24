About this show

Rose has a problem. She’s been betrayed by her lover, a local tree-dwelling astronomer, with her very own sister. Rose seeks vengeance and a passing bear might just offer the answer. But his services come at a price: a pot of honey, one piece of stardust, a secret baptism – and a photo of a ghost.

A kaleidoscopic journey spanning continents, centuries and the cosmos ensues. But even through the fogs of time and a haze of whiskey, Rose can’t shake the feeling that she’s done this all before…

Boulevard Theatre’s opening production is Ghost Quartet, an intoxicating musical of love, loss and spirits – of both the spectral and alcoholic kind. This hauntingly beautiful song cycle is a story about stories themselves; how we tell them, how we hear them, and how they evolve, intertwine and draw us in.

Dave Malloy is the three time Tony Award-nominee writer of the Broadway smash-hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Bill Buckhurst directs, and reunites the creative team behind his sell-out production of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, which transferred from a pie shop in Tooting, to the West End, and eventually to a sell-out New York run.