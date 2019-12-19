About this show

Join us for a Christmas Friendship Matinee, a specially programmed matinee performance in the main auditorium providing people who are part of a charity or community group, and those who may not usually come to the Hall, the opportunity to see world-class shows for just £5. Guy Barker's inimitable mixture of jazz classics, unearthed treasures and Christmas oddities will put a swing in your step as the festive season kicks off. With Barker's musical mastery and illustrious guests raising the roof, Guy Barker's Big Band Christmas can convert even the grumpiest bah humbugs to the joy of Christmas.