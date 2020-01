About this show

Meet Frankie Foxstone: self-styled Profit and bulldozing, bamboozling developer. She will take you on a whirlwind walking tour of her smashing plans for Edinburgh. It will never feel the same again. Think Dubai on Irn-Bru. This is interactive satire for the Brexit era.

Gaulier-trained performer and writer Amy Gwilliam and London Olympics director Sophie Larsmon team up for their second show together.

Part of Vault Festival. This is a Site Specific/Immersive/Pop-Ups & Vehicle Venues