About this show

One Fragment wants her vagina back. Another laments at humanity. A fourth questions the script itself. The others are just trying to get more of those precious precious likes. They say there are always 3 sides to a story. Try 7. A kaleidoscopic manifestation of the psyche. This darkly funny and masterfully crafted vignette play explores the whacky, obscene and unspoken thoughts of a complex mind. Interrogating race, religion, sex and cultural expectations, with witty word play steeped in shade and satire. Birthed in an anarchic blend of storytelling and razor sharp switches from direct address, to full on dance and poetry.